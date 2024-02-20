Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Macerich Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MAC opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.33. Macerich has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Macerich by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Macerich by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

