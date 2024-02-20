Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Stock Holdings Increased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Magna International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MGA traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

