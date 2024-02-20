Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.76. 63,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 253,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $888.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.