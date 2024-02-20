Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Buys New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,192,000. Danaher comprises approximately 4.7% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 294,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 640,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,026,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,627,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 285,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,830,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DHR traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $247.77. 1,980,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $252.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

