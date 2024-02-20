Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 2.7% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $173,967,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,200. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $158.27.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,488,607 shares of company stock valued at $206,407,261 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

