Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.02

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 240586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

