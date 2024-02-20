Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,005,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885,979 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Manulife Financial worth $91,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 446,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. 436,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,677. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

