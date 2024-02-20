Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Sells C$67,216.86 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Lutfy sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.26, for a total transaction of C$67,216.86.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE:MFI traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,097. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of C$22.73 and a 52-week high of C$31.63.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.