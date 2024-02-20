Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

