Marianne Boyd Johnson Sells 77,661 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BYD opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BYD

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.