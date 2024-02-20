Mariner LLC Acquires 18,887 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $97,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.55. 1,864,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

