Mariner LLC Acquires 21,575 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $178,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $14.89 on Tuesday, hitting $453.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $474.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

