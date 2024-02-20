Mariner LLC Acquires 4,990 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $94,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $225.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,189. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $212.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

