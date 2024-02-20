Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,718 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $144,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 853,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.69. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.