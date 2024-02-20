Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $282,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 75,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 481,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.93. 4,160,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,669,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $517.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $180.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

