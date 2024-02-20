Mariner LLC Buys 167,411 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,598,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,058,000 after buying an additional 945,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVV traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $498.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,626. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $505.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $484.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.17.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

