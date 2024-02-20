Mariner LLC Buys 33,866 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $206,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,029.6% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.24. The company had a trading volume of 725,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

