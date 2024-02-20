Mariner LLC Buys 3,821 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $236,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,352,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,139. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.