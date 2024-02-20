Mariner LLC Buys 56,601 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,601 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $132,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,089,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,868,000 after acquiring an additional 90,618 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.71. 2,382,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

