Mariner LLC Has $167.64 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $167,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $142.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,492,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,193,090. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

