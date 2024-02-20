Mariner LLC Has $186.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.58% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $186,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. 1,086,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,537. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

