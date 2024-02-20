Mariner LLC Has $327.48 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $327,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,260,760. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,649. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

