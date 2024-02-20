Mariner LLC Purchases 538,729 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,729 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $162,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,495. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

