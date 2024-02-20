Mariner LLC Sells 57,811 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,811 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $101,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 432,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 27,968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,482 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

