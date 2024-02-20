MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 8.8%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 77,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 118,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTW shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $625.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $26,562.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,953,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 39,057 shares of company stock valued at $124,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

