Marlowe Partners LP Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Marlowe Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Topgolf Callaway Brands accounts for 28.9% of Marlowe Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 1,191,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MODG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

