Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $158.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

