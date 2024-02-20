Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $605.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $575.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.62.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $539.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.94. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $550.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.