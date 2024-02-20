Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,803 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $704,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $14.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.09. 3,038,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.94 and its 200-day moving average is $412.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $474.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

