McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $38,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.54.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, reaching $508.05. 368,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,599. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $519.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

