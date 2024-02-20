Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.62.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 4,586,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,942,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

