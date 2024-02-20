Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.190-5.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.1 billion-$32.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

