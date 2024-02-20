Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.16. 2,515,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,891,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 849,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after buying an additional 992,813 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after buying an additional 1,119,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

