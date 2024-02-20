MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.66 per share for the quarter.

MELI traded down $35.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,733.35. 155,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,662.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,460.43. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,800.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 87,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,634,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Aragon Global Management LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

