MercadoLibre (MELI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.66 per share for the quarter.
MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.0 %
MELI traded down $35.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,733.35. 155,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,662.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,460.43. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,800.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 87,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,634,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Aragon Global Management LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
