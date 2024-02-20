Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $36,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 837,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,192,000 after acquiring an additional 55,376 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 952,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,019,000 after buying an additional 98,502 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 89,721 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $326.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.