Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.39

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 22636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mercury General by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

