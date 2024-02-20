Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $116,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock worth $348,778,650. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $4.47 on Tuesday, reaching $468.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,539,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,588,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $488.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

