Microequities Asset Management Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MAM)

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

