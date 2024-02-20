Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 104 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

NYSE:WCN opened at $167.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $168.33.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

