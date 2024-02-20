Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,057.22%.

Separately, Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

