Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 3,443 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,978,000 after acquiring an additional 98,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,369,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $122.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

