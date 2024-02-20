Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $333,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

