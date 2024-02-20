Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $381,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Trex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Trex by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677,801 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.