Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

