Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $241,000 Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $91.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 204.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

