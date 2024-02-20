Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 3,263 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

