Mizuho Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $152.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,103,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691 over the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

