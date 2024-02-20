Mizuho Raises Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $23.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.59.

Shares of TRIP opened at $26.75 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,347,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 561,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

