Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on POR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

POR traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 74,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 361,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,382 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169,230 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

