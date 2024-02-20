Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MHK. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $118.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 484,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 173,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

